A German diplomat was arrested for allegedly killing his husband at their home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
A German diplomat was arrested for allegedly killing his husband at their home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Crime
World /  Americas

Brazil arrests German diplomat for killing husband, trying to cover up crime

  • Uwe Herbert Hahn told authorities his husband suffered a fatal fall at their Rio home but forensic analysis revealed he had been severely beaten
  • Hahn also tried to clean up the scene of death before police arrived

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:16pm, 7 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A German diplomat was arrested for allegedly killing his husband at their home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
A German diplomat was arrested for allegedly killing his husband at their home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE