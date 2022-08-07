A German diplomat was arrested for allegedly killing his husband at their home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Brazil arrests German diplomat for killing husband, trying to cover up crime
- Uwe Herbert Hahn told authorities his husband suffered a fatal fall at their Rio home but forensic analysis revealed he had been severely beaten
- Hahn also tried to clean up the scene of death before police arrived
