Police inspect the site of an explosion in southern Guayaquil, Ecuador on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Five dead, 15 injured in shooting and explosion in Ecuador port city

  • Authorities on Sunday said several others were missing and homes were damaged in the Ecuadorean port city of Guayaquil
  • Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said the violence ‘is a declaration of war against the State’. The motive for the attack was unknown

Associated Press
Updated: 1:24am, 15 Aug, 2022

