Police inspect the site of an explosion in southern Guayaquil, Ecuador on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Five dead, 15 injured in shooting and explosion in Ecuador port city
- Authorities on Sunday said several others were missing and homes were damaged in the Ecuadorean port city of Guayaquil
- Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said the violence ‘is a declaration of war against the State’. The motive for the attack was unknown
Police inspect the site of an explosion in southern Guayaquil, Ecuador on Sunday. Photo: AFP