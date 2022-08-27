A broadcast of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Wyoming on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Fed chairman pledges to tame high inflation by ‘using our tools forcefully’
- Jerome Powell also warns of ‘pain’ continuing for some time in highly anticipated remarks delivered at annual economic symposium
- Emphasis on ‘price stability’ follows Beijing meeting airing fears of global recession, financial shocks and worsening US-China ties
