Brazil’s two main presidential candidates, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Jair Bolsonaro are expected to participated in the country’s first televised debate of this presidential campaign. Photo: AFP/File
Fierce Brazil presidential campaign to see Bolsonaro, Lula face off in debate
- Debate is the first ahead of October 2 elections. Bolsonaro has not confirmed his participation, but is expected to appear, according to sources
- Polls have put Lula in the lead as the race heats up, showing the leftist leader taking 47 per cent of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 32 per cent
