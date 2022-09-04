Police officers at the entrance of the Luz Medica hospital in Tucuman, Argentina. Photo: Diego Araoz / Telam / AFP
Argentine health ministry links four deaths to Legionnaires’ disease
- Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said Legionnaires’ had been identified as the underlying cause of double pneumonia in the four, who had suffered fevers and trouble breathing
- The deaths, all since Monday, occurred in a single clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman
