Soldiers provide security at a polling station being set up ahead of Sunday’s referendum on whether to adopt a new constitution, in Santiago. Photo: AFP
Soldiers provide security at a polling station being set up ahead of Sunday’s referendum on whether to adopt a new constitution, in Santiago. Photo: AFP
Americas
World /  Americas

Chile votes on proposed constitution to replace one imposed by military dictatorship 41 years ago

  • The current constitution favours the private sector over the state in aspects like education, pensions and healthcare
  • The new constitution would characterise Chile as a pluri-national state, establish autonomous indigenous territories

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:01pm, 4 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Soldiers provide security at a polling station being set up ahead of Sunday’s referendum on whether to adopt a new constitution, in Santiago. Photo: AFP
Soldiers provide security at a polling station being set up ahead of Sunday’s referendum on whether to adopt a new constitution, in Santiago. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE