People walk past a poster depicting Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro with the phrase “Bolsonaro in jail” in Sao Paulo in January. Photo: Reuters
People walk past a poster depicting Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro with the phrase “Bolsonaro in jail” in Sao Paulo in January. Photo: Reuters
Americas
World /  Americas

Bolsonaro backer kills Lula fan as Brazil election tensions mount

  • Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 24, has been charged with killing Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 42, by stabbing him with a knife
  • The attack took place as tempers frayed during an argument over support for the president and his leftist rival

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:09am, 10 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past a poster depicting Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro with the phrase “Bolsonaro in jail” in Sao Paulo in January. Photo: Reuters
People walk past a poster depicting Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro with the phrase “Bolsonaro in jail” in Sao Paulo in January. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE