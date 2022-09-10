People walk past a poster depicting Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro with the phrase “Bolsonaro in jail” in Sao Paulo in January. Photo: Reuters
Bolsonaro backer kills Lula fan as Brazil election tensions mount
- Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 24, has been charged with killing Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 42, by stabbing him with a knife
- The attack took place as tempers frayed during an argument over support for the president and his leftist rival
