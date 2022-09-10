Civilian and military authorities celebrate on Friday the location of 16 people who went missing in La Grita, Venezuela. Photo: AFP
Venezuela finds missing cult group waiting for ‘end of the world’ after days of search
- Police officers aided by dogs and drones located 16 people, including a baby, after they disappeared last month while on a spiritual retreat in a mountain town
- Some parents expressed outrage that the ‘religious fanatics’ took their children without their permission
