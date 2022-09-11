Americans remembered September 11 on Sunday with readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on United States soil. A tolling bell and a moment of silence began the commemoration at ground zero in New York, where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were destroyed by the hijacked-plane attacks of September 11, 2001. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the two other attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Firefighter Jimmy Riches’ namesake nephew wasn’t born yet when his uncle died, but the boy took the podium to pay tribute to him. “You’re always in my heart. And I know you are watching over me,” he said after reading a portion of the nearly 3,000 victims’ names. Nikita Shah headed to the ceremony at ground in a T-shirt that bore the de facto epigraph of the annual commemoration — “never forget” — and the name of her slain father, Jayesh Shah. The family moved to Houston afterward but has often returned to New York for the anniversary of the attack. “For us, it was being around people who kind of experienced the same type of grief and the same feelings after 9/11,” said Shah, who was 10 when her father was killed at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Other communities around the country are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans are joining in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognised as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a sombre commemoration held under a steady rain. “Twenty-one years later, we keep alive the memory of all the precious lives stolen from us at Ground Zero, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon,” Biden said on Twitter ahead of delivering remarks. “To the families and loved ones who still feel the ache, Jill and I hold you close in our hearts.” More than two decades later, September 11 remains a point for reflection on the attack that reconfigured national security policy and spurred a US “war on terror” worldwide. Sunday’s observances, which follow a fraught milestone anniversary last year, come little more than a month after a US drone strike killed a key al-Qaeda figure who helped plot the September 11 attacks, Ayman al-Zawahri. It also stirred – for a time – a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and engendering debate over the balance between safety and civil liberties. In ways both subtle and plain, the aftermath of September 11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day. And the attacks have cast a long shadow into the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues. More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s colleagues perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the trade centre’s north tower. Siby had been scheduled to work that morning until another cook asked him to switch shifts. Siby never took a restaurant job again; it would have brought back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant wrestled with how to comprehend such horror in a country where he had come looking for a better life. He found it difficult to form the type of close, family-like friendships he and his Windows on the World colleagues had shared. It was too painful, he had learned, to become attached to people when “you have no control over what’s going to happen to them next”. “Every September 11 is a reminder of what I lost that I can never recover,” says Siby, who is now president and CEO of ROC United. The restaurant workers’ advocacy group evolved from a relief centre for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs when the twin towers fell. First lady Jill Biden was scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, while Vice-President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff joined the observance at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. It centres instead on victims’ relatives reading aloud the names of the dead. Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American sentiments about September 11 – grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, occasional political barbs, and a poignant accounting of the graduations, weddings, births and daily lives that victims have missed. “While the grief recedes a bit with time, the permanent absence of my father is just as palpable as it ever was,” the son of Jon Leslie Albert said after reading several victims’ names, including his father’s. Some relatives also lament that a nation which came together – to some extent – after the attacks has since splintered apart. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after September 11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as equally urgent.