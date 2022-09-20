A woman receives medical care after an earthquake in Mexico City on Monday. Photo: AFP
Powerful quake hits Mexico on anniversary of devastating tremors, killing at least 1
- The magnitude 7.6 event shook the nation’s capital on the same date as deadly quakes that battered the country in 1985 and 2017
- Buildings swayed, power was knocked out and residents scrambled out into the streets, while a tsunami warning was issued for parts of the coast
