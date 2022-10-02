Brazil votes on Sunday in a polarising presidential election, with all eyes on whether front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) can win in a single round – and whether incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will accept the result. Photo: AFP/File
Brazil holds historic election with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against Jair Bolsonaro
- Polls have former president Lula leading ex-army captain Bolsonaro with 50 per cent of valid votes to 36 per cent, according to the Datafolha institute
- Brazil’s 156 million voters will also be electing the lower house of Congress, one-third of the Senate and governors and legislators in all 27 states
