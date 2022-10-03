Women carry buckets filled with water amid shortages of water, cooking gas and other items in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo: Reuters
Cholera kills at least seven in Haiti as disease returns; nation paralysed by water and fuel shortages
- Since last month, gangs have been blocking the country’s main fuel port in protest over last month’s announcement of a fuel price hike
- Cholera is typically spread by water contaminated with the faeces of a sick person, meaning that clean drinking water is critical for preventing its spread
