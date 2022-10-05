A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo: AP
Haiti in ‘low-intensity civil war’ as economy tanks, violence soars
- Haiti is in a state of chaos and near paralysis not seen in decades, with roads blocked and fuel scarce amid gang rule
- The president of the neighbouring Dominican Republic described the situation in Haiti as a ‘low-intensity civil war’
