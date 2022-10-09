Brazil’s Minas Gerais State Federal Police stand in front of a seizure of more than a ton of cocaine, which was concealed in a truck carrying cat litter, on October 7. Photo: Minas Gerais state Federal Police / AFP / PRF MG
Brazilian police seize ton of cocaine worth US$39 million hidden in cat litter
- ‘Thanks to sniffer dogs, agents found around 1,140 kilos of cocaine in bags hidden under a cargo of cat litter,’ police said
- Brazil is a crossroads for international drug trafficking, receiving shipments from countries such as Colombia and Peru then sending it on to Europe or Africa
