Brazil’s Minas Gerais State Federal Police stand in front of a seizure of more than a ton of cocaine, which was concealed in a truck carrying cat litter, on October 7. Photo: Minas Gerais state Federal Police / AFP / PRF MG
Brazil’s Minas Gerais State Federal Police stand in front of a seizure of more than a ton of cocaine, which was concealed in a truck carrying cat litter, on October 7. Photo: Minas Gerais state Federal Police / AFP / PRF MG
Americas
World /  Americas

Brazilian police seize ton of cocaine worth US$39 million hidden in cat litter

  • ‘Thanks to sniffer dogs, agents found around 1,140 kilos of cocaine in bags hidden under a cargo of cat litter,’ police said
  • Brazil is a crossroads for international drug trafficking, receiving shipments from countries such as Colombia and Peru then sending it on to Europe or Africa

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:21am, 9 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazil’s Minas Gerais State Federal Police stand in front of a seizure of more than a ton of cocaine, which was concealed in a truck carrying cat litter, on October 7. Photo: Minas Gerais state Federal Police / AFP / PRF MG
Brazil’s Minas Gerais State Federal Police stand in front of a seizure of more than a ton of cocaine, which was concealed in a truck carrying cat litter, on October 7. Photo: Minas Gerais state Federal Police / AFP / PRF MG
READ FULL ARTICLE