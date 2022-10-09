A Lula supporter wears a T-shirt with a photo of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Satanism, cannibalism and freemasonry become election topics in religious Brazil
- Leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro were targeted on social media with a series of viral videos and propaganda
- Lula posted on Facebook saying that he had not, in fact, cut a deal with the devil nor had he spoken with Satan. Both men tout their Christian beliefs
