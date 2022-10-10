A resident rides his bike in a flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Julia in the town of Bluefields, on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Julia slams into Nicaragua, menaces Central America with life-threatening flash floods
- The country was on high alert, with civil defence brigades helping to clear fallen trees from roads and watching for flooding in towns and villages
- The US National Hurricane Centre warned that Julia was still packing a punch, not just for Nicaragua but for neighbouring countries
