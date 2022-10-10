At least 22 people died and 52 were missing after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, Venezuela Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday.

The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the community of Tejerias, 40 miles (67km) southwest of Caracas, damaging businesses and farmland, Rodriguez said in a televised address.

Pumps used to power the community’s drinking water system were carried away in the floodwaters, she said.

Rodriguez said the priority was to locate people still trapped under mud and rocks throughout the town, while military and rescue personnel also searched the riverbanks for survivors.

Rescuers dig up mud from destroyed homes as they search for victims or survivors of a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela on Sunday. Photo: AFP