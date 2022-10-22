Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, better known as Barbecue, shouts slogans with his gang members after giving a speech in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in October 2021. Photo: AP
Haiti gangs terrorising the populace hit with UN sanctions

  • The move by the Security Council includes an asset freeze on gang boss Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed ‘Barbecue’, whose group has seized the country’s main port
  • The country is facing a spiralling health and security crisis made worse by a fast-growing cholera outbreak

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:16am, 22 Oct, 2022

