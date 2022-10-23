A police cordon next to the remains of a plane and personal belongings at Limon airport, Costa Rica on Saturday. Photo: Ministry of Security / Handout via Reuters
Six feared dead in small plane crash in Caribbean off coast of Costa Rica
- All five passengers are believed to be German citizens, apparently including the businessman behind Gold’s Gym, according to Costa Rica’s security minister
- Authorities said pieces of the twin-engined turboprop aircraft were found in the water on Saturday, after the flight went missing on Friday
