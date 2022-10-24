Coastguard staff from the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security search for a plane that crashed off the coast of Costa Rica on Friday, in Limon, Costa Rica on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Costa Rica confirms German millionaire Rainer Schaller, family on board crashed plane
- Rescue efforts continued on Sunday after two bodies were recovered. The small plane crashed in the Caribbean on Friday
- German newspaper Bild had reported that Schaller, the founder of a chain of gyms, his partner and their two children and another man were passengers on the plane
