Coastguard staff from the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security search for a plane that crashed off the coast of Costa Rica on Friday, in Limon, Costa Rica on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Plane crashes and aviation accidents
World /  Americas

Costa Rica confirms German millionaire Rainer Schaller, family on board crashed plane

  • Rescue efforts continued on Sunday after two bodies were recovered. The small plane crashed in the Caribbean on Friday
  • German newspaper Bild had reported that Schaller, the founder of a chain of gyms, his partner and their two children and another man were passengers on the plane

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:57am, 24 Oct, 2022

