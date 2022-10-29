Medical personnel attend to patients with cholera symptoms at a clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Thursday. Photo: AP
Medical personnel attend to patients with cholera symptoms at a clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Thursday. Photo: AP
Americas
World /  Americas

Cholera overwhelms Haiti as cases, deaths spike amid crisis

  • At least 40 deaths and 1,700 suspected cases have been reported, but numbers could be much higher, especially in crowded and unsanitary slums and government shelters
  • Patients are dying as they are unable to reach a hospital in time, health officials say, with crisis exacerbated by rise in gang violence, lack of fuel and water

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:40pm, 29 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical personnel attend to patients with cholera symptoms at a clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Thursday. Photo: AP
Medical personnel attend to patients with cholera symptoms at a clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE