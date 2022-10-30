Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, arrives to vote in a second round presidential election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 30. Photo: AP
‘Watershed moment’ as Brazil votes in down-to-wire Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
- A final poll before voting day from the Datafolha institute showed leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with 52 per cent of voter support, slightly above 48 per cent for Bolsonaro
- Brazil’s 156 million voters will cast their ballots until 5pm (20:00 GMT) with the result of the electronic vote expected in a matter of hours.
