Supporters of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate after their candidate won the presidential run-off election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Lula da Silva elected Brazil’s new president, beating far-right rival Bolsonaro
- The former president, who won a third term in office, stood neck and neck with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro throughout a nail-biting count
- Lula emerged victorious with 50.83 per cent of the vote to 49.17 per cent for his rival, according to election authorities
