Supporters of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate after their candidate won the presidential run-off election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Lula da Silva elected Brazil’s new president, beating far-right rival Bolsonaro

  • The former president, who won a third term in office, stood neck and neck with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro throughout a nail-biting count
  • Lula emerged victorious with 50.83 per cent of the vote to 49.17 per cent for his rival, according to election authorities

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:45am, 31 Oct, 2022

