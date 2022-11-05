Haiti police keep their eyes on traffic during a stop at a police checkpoint in Tabarre, just east of metropolitan Port-au-Prince. Photo: TNS
Haiti police try to break blockade of crucial fuel terminal
- It was not immediately clear if officers managed to completely remove the G9 gang federation led by Jimmy Cherizier, known as ‘Barbecue’, from the site
- The group’s stranglehold on the port has stopped hospitals from offering critical services amid a cholera outbreak that has killed dozens and sickened thousands
Haiti police keep their eyes on traffic during a stop at a police checkpoint in Tabarre, just east of metropolitan Port-au-Prince. Photo: TNS