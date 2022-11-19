A LATAM Airlines plane collided with a firefighting truck at Lima airport on November 18. Photo: Reuters
Two firefighters dead in Peru as LATAM Airlines plane collides with truck during take off

  • Video posted on social media showed the jet colliding with the firetruck as it careered down the runway, then catching fire and smoking heavily as it ground to a halt
  • The health ministry said 20 passengers were being treated in a clinic

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:45pm, 19 Nov, 2022

