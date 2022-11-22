The complete skeletal remains of a 1,700-year-old female spider monkey that was found in Teotihuacan, Mexico. Photo: Nawa Sugiyama / UC Riverside via AFP
Echoes of China’s panda diplomacy seen in ancient Maya spider monkey offering
- Researchers said the spider monkey may have been ‘an exotic curiosity’ for Teotihuacan. It was later brutally sacrificed by being buried alive
- They compared the offering, aimed at strengthening ties between two major powers of pre-Hispanic America, to modern-day China’s panda diplomacy
