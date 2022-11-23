Koo offers a user experience that resembles Twitter’s, with a similar interface and features. Photo: Shutterstock
India’s Twitter alternative Koo finds overnight success in Brazil
- The app, with it’s yellow bird logo, was downloaded over a million times within 48 hours of being launched in Portuguese
- The platform offers similar features to Twitter and counts some major celebrities among its users – as well as fake profiles
