China’s President Xi Jinping with Cuba’s leader Miguel Diaz-Canel before their talks in Beijing on November 25. Photo: Xinhua
China agrees Cuba debt relief, and new funds, after meeting between nations’ leaders
- Cuba says the two will find ‘formulas for ordering, restructuring debts’ after discussions between President Xi Jinping and counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel
- Cuba last reported its foreign debt in 2019, at US$19.6 billion; China is Cuba’s most important commercial partner after Venezuela
