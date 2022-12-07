Argentina’s Vice-President Cristina Fernandez speaks to supporters during a rally in La Plata, Argentina, in November. Photo: AFP
Argentina Vice-President Cristina Fernandez guilty of fraud, gets 6 years in jail
- She was also given a lifetime ban from holding public office over a scheme that saw US$1 billion embezzled through public works projects
- Fernandez described herself as the victim of a ‘judicial mafia’, and her supporters have vowed to paralyse the country with a nationwide strike
