Pedro Castillo delivers a speech as he holds a big pencil, the symbol of his Peru Libre party, during a rally in May 2021. Photo: AFP
Peru President Pedro Castillo dissolves Congress, but lawmakers impeach him instead
- Facing a third attempt to oust him, the leader had tried to install an emergency government and rule by decree, in what was criticised as a coup
- Congress defied Castillo, defiantly gathering to debate and approve the impeachment motion, with 101 votes out of a total of 130 lawmakers
