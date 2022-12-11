Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, at the Palace of Government in Lima, Peru on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, at the Palace of Government in Lima, Peru on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Americas
World /  Americas

Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, asks cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge

  • The country’s first female head of state – who replaced the ousted Pedro Castillo – asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office
  • The 16 ministers picked by Dina Boluarte will be key to further inflaming or calming a country experiencing a seemingly endemic political crisis

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:45am, 11 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, at the Palace of Government in Lima, Peru on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, at the Palace of Government in Lima, Peru on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE