Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, at the Palace of Government in Lima, Peru on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, asks cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
- The country’s first female head of state – who replaced the ousted Pedro Castillo – asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office
- The 16 ministers picked by Dina Boluarte will be key to further inflaming or calming a country experiencing a seemingly endemic political crisis
