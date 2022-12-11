The Lascar volcano during an eruptive pulse in Peine, Antofagasta region, Chile on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Chile’s Lascar volcano stirs, sending plume of smoke into the sky and triggering minor tremors
- The volcano sent ‘an eruptive column’ of volcanic ash and hot gases 6,000 metres above its crater, Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service said
- Authorities alerted the nearest town, Talabre, 30km (19 miles) from the volcano, in case evacuations were required
