Demonstrators, many of them supporters of former leader Pedro Castillo, have for days demanded that Peru hold elections. Photo: AP
Peru President Dina Boluarte proposes moving up elections amid protests
- Peru’s President Dina Boluarte will submit a bill to bring general elections forward two years to April 2024
- It comes amid tensions in the Andean nation following the ouster last week of former leader Pedro Castillo
