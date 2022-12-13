A police officer fires a gun as supporters of Brazil’s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro protest after a supreme court justice ordered that an indigenous leader be arrested for alleged anti-democratic acts. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s Bolsonaro supporters clash with police over Lula’s election
- TV footage showed vehicles on fire in the capital Brasilia on Monday night and police attempting to disperse protesters with tear gas
- But president-elect Lula is safe, authorities say; unrest began when police detained an indigenous chief said to be urging people to try to stop his certification
