Demonstrators invade the runway of the international airport in Arequipa, which is a gateway to some of Peru’s tourist attractions. Photo: AFP
Peru’s armed forces to take control of airports, other key infrastructure amid protests

  • Peru’s armed forces will take over the safety of airports, hydroelectric power plants and other critical infrastructure
  • It comes amid tensions in the Andean nation following the ouster last week of former leader Pedro Castillo

Reuters
Updated: 11:45am, 14 Dec, 2022

