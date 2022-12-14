Demonstrators invade the runway of the international airport in Arequipa, which is a gateway to some of Peru’s tourist attractions. Photo: AFP
Peru’s armed forces to take control of airports, other key infrastructure amid protests
- Peru’s armed forces will take over the safety of airports, hydroelectric power plants and other critical infrastructure
- It comes amid tensions in the Andean nation following the ouster last week of former leader Pedro Castillo
