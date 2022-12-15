Protesters have blocked streets in Peru’s capital and many rural communities, demanding ousted president Pedro Castillo’s freedom. Photo: AFP
Peru
World /  Americas

Peru declares state of emergency, seeks 18-months jail for ousted president Castillo

  • Peru’s new government declares police state as it struggles to calm violent protests over ouster and arrest of ex-president Pedro Castillo
  • Declaration suspends the rights of assembly, freedom of movement, and gives authorities the ability to enter homes without a warrant

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:28am, 15 Dec, 2022

