Thousands of agents of the Peruvian National Police and armed forces have been deployed to counter protestors. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ousted Peru president Castillo ordered detained for 18 months amid protests
- Pedro Castillo’s prison stay extended as prosecutors continue their investigation into criminal charges against the former leader
- Judge’s decision came a day after the government declared a police state as it struggles to calm violent protests
