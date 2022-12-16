Thousands of agents of the Peruvian National Police and armed forces have been deployed to counter protestors. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands of agents of the Peruvian National Police and armed forces have been deployed to counter protestors. Photo: EPA-EFE
Peru
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Americas

Ousted Peru president Castillo ordered detained for 18 months amid protests

  • Pedro Castillo’s prison stay extended as prosecutors continue their investigation into criminal charges against the former leader
  • Judge’s decision came a day after the government declared a police state as it struggles to calm violent protests

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:39am, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Thousands of agents of the Peruvian National Police and armed forces have been deployed to counter protestors. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands of agents of the Peruvian National Police and armed forces have been deployed to counter protestors. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE