A view of the Samarco mine, owned by BHP Billiton, in Mariana, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Global mining giant faces US$12 billion damages trial in UK over Brazil dam collapse
- More than 400,000 claimants could join the compensation claim against the Australian company over the tragedy that killed 19 people in 2015
- The dam in the Minas Gerais region ruptured, flooding 39 towns, polluting hundreds of kilometres of river, in one of the worst environmental disasters in Brazil
