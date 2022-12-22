A view of the Samarco mine, owned by BHP Billiton, in Mariana, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Global mining giant faces US$12 billion damages trial in UK over Brazil dam collapse

  • More than 400,000 claimants could join the compensation claim against the Australian company over the tragedy that killed 19 people in 2015
  • The dam in the Minas Gerais region ruptured, flooding 39 towns, polluting hundreds of kilometres of river, in one of the worst environmental disasters in Brazil

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:35am, 23 Dec, 2022

