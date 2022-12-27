Anti-bomb officers work to defuse what is believed to be an explosive device in Brasilia, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Jair Bolsonaro’s call to arms inspired Brazil bomb plot, police told
- The man accused of trying to set off an explosive device near Brasilia’s airport says the president’s sowing of election doubts prompted him to build an arsenal
- Tensions remain high after Bolsonaro’s defeat by leftist Lula da Silva, and authorities say security needs to be strengthened for the new leader’s inauguration
Anti-bomb officers work to defuse what is believed to be an explosive device in Brasilia, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: Reuters