Anti-bomb officers work to defuse what is believed to be an explosive device in Brasilia, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Americas
Jair Bolsonaro’s call to arms inspired Brazil bomb plot, police told

  • The man accused of trying to set off an explosive device near Brasilia’s airport says the president’s sowing of election doubts prompted him to build an arsenal
  • Tensions remain high after Bolsonaro’s defeat by leftist Lula da Silva, and authorities say security needs to be strengthened for the new leader’s inauguration

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:36am, 27 Dec, 2022

