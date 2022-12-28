Jo Mersa Marley performing on stage in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Jo Mersa Marley performing on stage in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Americas
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Americas

Bob Marley’s reggae musician grandson ‘Jo Mersa’ dies aged 31

  • US reports say the musician was found in a vehicle after suffering an asthma attack in Jamaica on Tuesday
  • Despite his musical pedigree, he wanted to chart his own path; to do ‘something new’ with his ‘roots’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:12pm, 28 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Jo Mersa Marley performing on stage in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Jo Mersa Marley performing on stage in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE