A convoy of security forces in La Paz, Bolivia, where opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho has been detained. Photo: Reuters
Bolivia charges prominent opposition leader with ‘terrorism’ as tensions flare
- Arrest of Bolivian opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho sets off street clashes between his supporters and security forces
- Camacho is under investigation for an alleged role in the resignation of leftist president Evo Morales in 2019
