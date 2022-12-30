Walter Alarcón, sorcerer and president of the International Organisation of Shamans and Healers of Peru, on San Cristobal hill in Lima, Peru on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Peruvian shamans gather on scared Lima hill to make 2023 prophesies
- It’s the time of year that the shamans beat drums, chant, blow smoke and drink a potent hallucinogenic brew to make their divinations for the 12 months ahead
- The war in Ukraine will end. Brazilian football icon Pele will die. There will be ‘many dead’ due to natural disasters in North America, predicted shaman Cleofe Sedano
