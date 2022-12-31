Four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil were found by the National Guard inside a package bound for the United States at a courier company located at Mexico’s Queretaro Intercontinental airport. Photo: Mexican National Guard via Reuters
Four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil were found by the National Guard inside a package bound for the United States at a courier company located at Mexico’s Queretaro Intercontinental airport. Photo: Mexican National Guard via Reuters
Americas
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Americas

Four human skulls found in package being sent from Mexico to US

  • National Guard officers were called to the airport after an X-ray showed strange shapes inside a cardboard box
  • When they opened the box, they found the skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminium foil

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:53am, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil were found by the National Guard inside a package bound for the United States at a courier company located at Mexico’s Queretaro Intercontinental airport. Photo: Mexican National Guard via Reuters
Four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil were found by the National Guard inside a package bound for the United States at a courier company located at Mexico’s Queretaro Intercontinental airport. Photo: Mexican National Guard via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE