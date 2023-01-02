Soldiers hold a vigil for fellow soldiers who were earlier killed in a FARC dissident attack, at the Fallen Soldiers Monument in Bogota, Colombia on December 9, 2022. Photo: AP
Colombia strikes ceasefire deal with main armed groups
- Six-month truce is main objective of President Gustavo Petro’s ‘total peace’ policy which aims to end armed conflict in the country
- Ceasefire could be extended depending on progress of negotiations, Petro says, with national and international verification mechanism for monitoring situation
Soldiers hold a vigil for fellow soldiers who were earlier killed in a FARC dissident attack, at the Fallen Soldiers Monument in Bogota, Colombia on December 9, 2022. Photo: AP