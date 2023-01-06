Burning vehicles block a road after drug lord Ovidio Guzman’s capture, in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico on Thursday. Photo: Revista Espejo / Leo Espinoza / Handout via Reuters
Mexico captures son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Joe Biden visit

  • Security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the US, in a predawn operation on Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks
  • The capture was the result of six months of reconnaissance and surveillance in the cartel’s territory

Associated Press
Updated: 5:59am, 6 Jan, 2023

