A truck burns on a street in Culiacan in Mexico’s Sinaloa state on Thursday. Photo: AP
Helicopters and machine guns: Mexico details how arrest of El Chapo’s son became a bloodbath
- 29 people died in the firefights that broke out between the military and suspected Sinaloa drug cartel members during the operation to capture Ovidio Guzman
- The city of Culiacan became a war zone as truck-mounted gunmen traded bullets with Blackhawk gunships
