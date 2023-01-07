A truck burns on a street in Culiacan in Mexico’s Sinaloa state on Thursday. Photo: AP
Helicopters and machine guns: Mexico details how arrest of El Chapo’s son became a bloodbath

  • 29 people died in the firefights that broke out between the military and suspected Sinaloa drug cartel members during the operation to capture Ovidio Guzman
  • The city of Culiacan became a war zone as truck-mounted gunmen traded bullets with Blackhawk gunships

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:34am, 7 Jan, 2023

