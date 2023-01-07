Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with first lady Rosangela “Janja” da Silva in Brasilia. Photo: AFP
Brazil
Brazil’s first lady says former leader Bolsonaro left presidential palace in shoddy state

  • Rosangela ‘Janja’ da Silva said an unknown amount of furniture and artwork from the Alvorada Palace was missing or damaged at the end of Bolsonaro’s four-year tenancy
  • She added the first couple would carry out renovations before moving in

Updated: 3:47pm, 7 Jan, 2023

