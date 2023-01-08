The bodies of two young men, who were possibly from the Dominican Republic, were found in the undercarriage of an Avianca plane during maintenance in Colombian capital Bogota, the airline and the attorney general’s office of Colombia said on Saturday.

“At its arrival to the El Dorado airport in Bogota, personnel from the airline discovered the bodies of two people who flew irregularly (stowaways) in the undercarriage of the aeroplane,” Avianca said in a statement, adding the discovery was made on Friday evening.

Avianca expressed sympathy for the families of the two people and added that though it inspects planes before every flight, the security of airports and their restricted areas is the responsibility of authorities.

“The technical investigation body of the attorney general’s office is carrying out urgent actions to identify the nationality and origin of the bodies aged between 15 and 20, Afro-descendant, which were found inside the aeroplane,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.