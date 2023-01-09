Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with police during a protest outside the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with police during a protest outside the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress and presidential palace

  • The dramatic protest against President Lula da Silva’s inauguration last week was quickly unfolding as a serious episode of political unrest
  • Scenes were reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of former president Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:02am, 9 Jan, 2023

