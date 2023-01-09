Supporters of Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro gather at Planalto Palace after invading the building as well as the Congress and Supreme Court, in Brasilia. Photo: Reuters
Brazil probes Brasilia riots as world leaders condemn attack on democracy
- Nation’s Supreme Court has removed governor of Brasilia Ibaneis Rocha, a former Bolsonaro ally, from office for 90 days amid questions over security
- Social media platforms have been ordered to block accounts of users spreading anti-democratic propaganda; pro-Bolsonaro rioters discussed plans online for days
